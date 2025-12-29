Global Sensation: #UP_Police_Manthan Trends Worldwide

A recent conference for senior police officials in Uttar Pradesh captured global attention, with the hashtag #UP_Police_Manthan garnering more than 1.7 billion impressions on social media platform X. The two-day event aimed at enhancing modern, technology-based policing was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Directed by Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, police units across the state actively participated, sharing various conference content. This collective effort propelled the hashtag to the top of global trending lists on December 28, showcasing the power of coordinated online engagement.

From December 27 to 28, #UP_Police_Manthan retained its number one position for over two hours, accumulating significant interaction with approximately 47,000 posts. The conference emphasized developing a people-centric law enforcement approach, underscoring the importance of technological integration in policing.