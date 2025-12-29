South Korean Scandal: Former First Lady Faces Bribery Charges

The wife of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been accused of meddling in state affairs in exchange for expensive valuables and money, a special prosecutor announced on Monday.

The investigation concluded after a year-long probe into Yoon's brief imposition of martial law last year and related scandals involving the couple. Prosecutors have sought a 15-year sentence for former First Lady Kim Keon Hee, who denies wrongdoing.

The case against Kim includes charges of bribery and mediation, with potential political implications. Additionally, Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja faces indictment, having allegedly given Kim luxury items to gain influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)