South Korean Scandal: Former First Lady Faces Bribery Charges
The wife of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol allegedly interfered in state affairs for expensive valuables and money, according to a special prosecutor. The investigation into her case wrapped up this week, with a lower court ruling expected soon. She faces charges of bribery and mediation.
The wife of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been accused of meddling in state affairs in exchange for expensive valuables and money, a special prosecutor announced on Monday.
The investigation concluded after a year-long probe into Yoon's brief imposition of martial law last year and related scandals involving the couple. Prosecutors have sought a 15-year sentence for former First Lady Kim Keon Hee, who denies wrongdoing.
The case against Kim includes charges of bribery and mediation, with potential political implications. Additionally, Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja faces indictment, having allegedly given Kim luxury items to gain influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haridwar SIT Formed for Impartial Investigation into Laksar Firing Incident
Tragic Fire Incident on Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express: Investigation Underway
Allegations of Corruption and Threats in Custodial Death Case
U.S. Briefs: Leadership Loss, SoCal Storms, Peace Talks, and Fraud Investigation
Federal Investigations Spotlight Somali Community in Minnesota