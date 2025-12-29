Left Menu

South Korean Scandal: Former First Lady Faces Bribery Charges

The wife of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol allegedly interfered in state affairs for expensive valuables and money, according to a special prosecutor. The investigation into her case wrapped up this week, with a lower court ruling expected soon. She faces charges of bribery and mediation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:26 IST
South Korean Scandal: Former First Lady Faces Bribery Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The wife of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been accused of meddling in state affairs in exchange for expensive valuables and money, a special prosecutor announced on Monday.

The investigation concluded after a year-long probe into Yoon's brief imposition of martial law last year and related scandals involving the couple. Prosecutors have sought a 15-year sentence for former First Lady Kim Keon Hee, who denies wrongdoing.

The case against Kim includes charges of bribery and mediation, with potential political implications. Additionally, Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja faces indictment, having allegedly given Kim luxury items to gain influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

 India
2
India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

 India
3
Thailand and Cambodia Pursue Peace: Building Bridges After Border Clashes

Thailand and Cambodia Pursue Peace: Building Bridges After Border Clashes

 Global
4
Tragic Fire Claims 16 Lives at Manado Retirement Home

Tragic Fire Claims 16 Lives at Manado Retirement Home

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025