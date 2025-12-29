Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: Triumphs and Challenges in 2025

Tamil Nadu, known for its robust industrial sector, marked significant economic achievements in 2025. The state's economy soared with record IT exports as it embraced innovations in the aerospace sector, backed by substantial new investments.

Ford Motor Company's return to Tamil Nadu introduced a fresh wave of optimism. The automaker committed Rs 3,250 crore for engine production at its Maraimalai Nagar factory, promising 600 new jobs, while concerns in the hosiery hub Tirupur grew due to new US tariffs.

Chief Minister M K Stalin attributed Tamil Nadu's impressive 11.19% growth rate to strategic economic policies. As the state celebrated electronics exports reaching new heights, Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address trade barriers impacting local industries like Tirupur's garment exports.