Iran Lifts Flight Restrictions Amid Improved Conditions
Iran has lifted flight restrictions previously imposed due to operational safety concerns, allowing airlines to resume operations earlier than planned. The restrictions were initially placed following missile launches, but were lifted after conditions were deemed safe by the Civil Aviation Organisation, state media reported. Flights resumed Monday morning.
The restrictions, which began on Sunday, were initially set to last until Monday but were lifted six hours ahead of schedule. Airlines received the green light to resume flights.
The measures followed missile launches directed at Israel earlier in the week, prompting temporary operational constraints. However, the situation was deemed secure for flights to resume.
