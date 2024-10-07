Left Menu

New Russian Ambassador to U.S. Announced Amid Tensions

The Kremlin announced a new ambassador to the U.S., dismissing concerns over downgraded relations. Career diplomat Anatoly Antonov, who served since 2017, is stepping down. Despite heightened tensions over the Ukraine war, which parallels historical conflicts, the appointment will occur on schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:45 IST
New Russian Ambassador to U.S. Announced Amid Tensions
Russian National Guard

The Kremlin has put to rest any speculation regarding the appointment of a new Russian ambassador to the United States, asserting that a successor will be announced in due course. This follows the end of the current envoy Anatoly Antonov's tenure, who has served in Washington since 2017.

Anatoly Antonov, a seasoned diplomat born in Siberia, had notified in July that he would be concluding his assignment. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed there is no planned meeting between Antonov and President Vladimir Putin but emphasized that diplomatic channels with the U.S. remain open.

The context of this transition is a tense geopolitical landscape due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, regarded by some Russian officials as the most perilous post-World War Two crisis in Europe. There are no plans to downgrade diplomatic representation despite the high stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024