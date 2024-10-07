New Russian Ambassador to U.S. Announced Amid Tensions

The Kremlin has put to rest any speculation regarding the appointment of a new Russian ambassador to the United States, asserting that a successor will be announced in due course. This follows the end of the current envoy Anatoly Antonov's tenure, who has served in Washington since 2017.

Anatoly Antonov, a seasoned diplomat born in Siberia, had notified in July that he would be concluding his assignment. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed there is no planned meeting between Antonov and President Vladimir Putin but emphasized that diplomatic channels with the U.S. remain open.

The context of this transition is a tense geopolitical landscape due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, regarded by some Russian officials as the most perilous post-World War Two crisis in Europe. There are no plans to downgrade diplomatic representation despite the high stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)