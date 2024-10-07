Empowering Futures: IYDF and Ghosh Enterprise Join Forces for Jalpaiguri's Underprivileged Youth

In a heartwarming display of community solidarity, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Ghosh Enterprise collaboratively hosted a charity event in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, focusing on underprivileged youth. Held on October 3, the venture provided essential school supplies and daily necessities to 30 children, embodying a mission of love and inspiration.

Organized by Kumkum Ghosh at Maynaguri Junior Basic School's Hospital Para area, the event enlisted volunteers like Shewta Roy and Choton Ghosh, who not only distributed supplies but also shared companionship with the children. The initiative aimed to alleviate financial burdens while fostering community spirit through interactive activities, such as badminton games.

Ghosh Enterprise showcased its commitment to corporate social responsibility, emphasizing the impact of aligning business success with social progress. The event promises to be the first of many in a series of efforts aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for marginalized children, with IYDF planning further collaborations to spread hope and support to more in need.

