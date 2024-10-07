Hippo Homes: Revolutionizing Home Renovation in Delhi NCR

Left Menu

Hippo Homes has opened a new 10,000 square foot store in Gurugram, marking its fourth location in the Delhi NCR region. This expansion aims to meet rising demand for home renovation solutions. The store offers a wide range of home improvement products and a virtual reality experience to guide customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:40 IST
Hippo Homes has significantly expanded its footprint in the Delhi NCR region with the inauguration of a new 10,000 square foot store in Gurugram. This store becomes the company's fourth in the area, showcasing its commitment to growing its presence in India.

The new outlet offers more than 10,000 products sourced from over 100 leading brands in home building and improvement, making it a one-stop destination for customers seeking comprehensive home renovation solutions. Customers can expect not only a vast array of products but also personalized design inspiration and expert guidance from in-store specialists.

The Gurugram store enhances the shopping experience with a first-of-its-kind virtual reality feature, allowing homeowners to visualize their potential home improvements in an immersive, interactive environment. Hippo Homes continues to prioritize quality, transparent pricing, and prompt service delivery, strengthening its reputation as a trusted partner in the home improvement sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

