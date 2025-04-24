Left Menu

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to enforce stricter accreditation standards for U.S. universities, affecting federal financial aid access. The move is part of several education-related actions, including measures on foreign funding disclosure and promoting historically Black colleges and universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 05:48 IST
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump intensified his scrutiny of U.S. universities by signing an order demanding tougher college accreditation standards, essential for obtaining federal student financial aid.

This executive order was one of seven education-focused initiatives unveiled by Trump in the Oval Office, addressing topics like artificial intelligence in schools and job training for skilled trades.

Trump's administration has already frozen vast sums in federal funding, urging policy changes and combating antisemitism on campuses, resulting in a lawsuit from Harvard. He directed Education Secretary Linda McMahon to hold accrediting bodies accountable for the poor performance of colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025