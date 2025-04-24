Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to enforce stricter accreditation standards for U.S. universities, affecting federal financial aid access. The move is part of several education-related actions, including measures on foreign funding disclosure and promoting historically Black colleges and universities.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump intensified his scrutiny of U.S. universities by signing an order demanding tougher college accreditation standards, essential for obtaining federal student financial aid.
This executive order was one of seven education-focused initiatives unveiled by Trump in the Oval Office, addressing topics like artificial intelligence in schools and job training for skilled trades.
Trump's administration has already frozen vast sums in federal funding, urging policy changes and combating antisemitism on campuses, resulting in a lawsuit from Harvard. He directed Education Secretary Linda McMahon to hold accrediting bodies accountable for the poor performance of colleges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
