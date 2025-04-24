Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Two tourists from Karnataka, Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bushan, were among those killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. Their bodies were returned to Bangalore, and Indian officials, including MP Tejasvi Surya, have promised a strong response to the attack. Most victims were confirmed by religious identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 05:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 05:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, two tourists from Karnataka, Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bushan, were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Their bodies were flown back to Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport, causing shock and grief throughout the region.

The attack occurred on Tuesday, resulting in the death of 26 individuals. Most of the victims, including the two tourists, were identified by their religious affiliation before being brutally shot in front of their families. This attack has escalated tensions and drawn attention nationwide.

Union Minister V Somanna and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya accompanied the victims' remains. MP Surya, addressing the press, vowed that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, would retaliate accordingly. Rao's body was sent to Shivamogga, while Bushan's will be cremated in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

