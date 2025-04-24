Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

In a heart-wrenching incident, two tourists from Karnataka, Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bushan, were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Their bodies were flown back to Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport, causing shock and grief throughout the region.

The attack occurred on Tuesday, resulting in the death of 26 individuals. Most of the victims, including the two tourists, were identified by their religious affiliation before being brutally shot in front of their families. This attack has escalated tensions and drawn attention nationwide.

Union Minister V Somanna and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya accompanied the victims' remains. MP Surya, addressing the press, vowed that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, would retaliate accordingly. Rao's body was sent to Shivamogga, while Bushan's will be cremated in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)