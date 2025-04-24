Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

In a significant move targeting U.S. higher education, President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at tightening standards for college accreditation. The measure seeks to bolster requirements for colleges to access billions in federal student aid.

This order is part of a broader initiative by the president, which also includes freezing federal funding for universities failing to fight antisemitism, enhancing AI education, and fostering job training in skilled trades.

Furthermore, Trump's directives demand greater accountability in foreign funding disclosures by universities, while promoting excellence at historically Black colleges through established White House summits.

