Drought Dilemma: Mexican Farmers Struggle for Survival Amid Water Woes

Dead animals litter the fields of a cattle ranching town in northern Mexico, signifying a dire drought that is compelling farmers to consider relocating in search of better land and water access.

Government figures reveal over 64% of Mexico is currently battling drought conditions, with northern states like Chihuahua bearing the brunt. Amid this crisis, Mexico's procrastination on a 1944 water treaty with the U.S. is escalating diplomatic tensions, with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening sanctions if water deliveries do not resume, highlighting the impact on Texan farmers.

Cattle farmers like Leopoldo Ochoa and Manuel Araiza in Chihuahua are witnessing unprecedented challenges. Ochoa acknowledges the shift of herds due to scarce resources, while Araiza faces the grim possibility of leaving land he has known all his life. Meanwhile, ranchers such as Estreberto Saenz Monje echo concerns over the sustainability of their livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)