Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line Debut: Connectivity Challenges Cloud Inaugural Day
The newly opened Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Phase-1, stretching from Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey, saw its first day with only 15,000 passengers using the service against an expected 4 lakh. Initial hiccups like safety door glitches, connectivity issues, and multiple apps were highlighted as areas needing improvement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's brand-new Metro corridor, the Aqua Line Phase-1 connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey, had a less than anticipated turnout on its debut day, managing just 15,000 passengers against the expected 4 lakh.
The inauguration saw teething problems such as disconnected route planning and a lack of streamlined digital access through a single app, dampening an ambitious start, officials admitted.
The new addition aims to cut down the commute to 25 minutes, marking a significant improvement over road travel time during peak hours, offering a swift yet incomplete answer to Mumbai's transport challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai's First Underground Metro Set for Inauguration
Mumbai's Underground Metro Revolutionizes Commute Experience
Mumbai's Underground Metro Revolution: Aqua Line Phase-1 Debuts
Mumbai's New Underground Metro: A Smooth Journey with Room for Improvement
Mumbai's Aqua Line: Underground Metro Revolution Begins