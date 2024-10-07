Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line Debut: Connectivity Challenges Cloud Inaugural Day

Mumbai's brand-new Metro corridor, the Aqua Line Phase-1 connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey, had a less than anticipated turnout on its debut day, managing just 15,000 passengers against the expected 4 lakh.

The inauguration saw teething problems such as disconnected route planning and a lack of streamlined digital access through a single app, dampening an ambitious start, officials admitted.

The new addition aims to cut down the commute to 25 minutes, marking a significant improvement over road travel time during peak hours, offering a swift yet incomplete answer to Mumbai's transport challenges.

