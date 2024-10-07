Left Menu

Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line Debut: Connectivity Challenges Cloud Inaugural Day

The newly opened Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Phase-1, stretching from Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey, saw its first day with only 15,000 passengers using the service against an expected 4 lakh. Initial hiccups like safety door glitches, connectivity issues, and multiple apps were highlighted as areas needing improvement.

Updated: 07-10-2024 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's brand-new Metro corridor, the Aqua Line Phase-1 connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey, had a less than anticipated turnout on its debut day, managing just 15,000 passengers against the expected 4 lakh.

The inauguration saw teething problems such as disconnected route planning and a lack of streamlined digital access through a single app, dampening an ambitious start, officials admitted.

The new addition aims to cut down the commute to 25 minutes, marking a significant improvement over road travel time during peak hours, offering a swift yet incomplete answer to Mumbai's transport challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

