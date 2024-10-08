Go Ahead Paves the Way to a Greener Future with Zero-Emission Buses

British transport company Go Ahead is set to invest £500 million during the next three years in a bid to decarbonize its bus fleet, as revealed in a recent government statement.

The substantial funding will lead to the production of 1,200 zero-emission buses, manufactured in partnership with WrightBus based in Northern Ireland. This initiative is expected to propel Britain closer to achieving its net zero emissions targets, while simultaneously enhancing the quality of bus services.

"This multi-million pound investment and partnership with WrightBus will speed up the transition to a zero-emission fleet across the UK," stated Go Ahead Chief Executive Matt Carney, underlining the strategic significance of the move.

(With inputs from agencies.)