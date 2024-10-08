Left Menu

Go Ahead Paves the Way to a Greener Future with Zero-Emission Buses

British transport company Go Ahead plans to invest £500 million in decarbonizing its bus fleet over three years. The funding will help deliver 1,200 zero-emission buses in partnership with WrightBus, aligning with Britain’s net zero targets and improving public transport services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-10-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 04:32 IST
Go Ahead Paves the Way to a Greener Future with Zero-Emission Buses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British transport company Go Ahead is set to invest £500 million during the next three years in a bid to decarbonize its bus fleet, as revealed in a recent government statement.

The substantial funding will lead to the production of 1,200 zero-emission buses, manufactured in partnership with WrightBus based in Northern Ireland. This initiative is expected to propel Britain closer to achieving its net zero emissions targets, while simultaneously enhancing the quality of bus services.

"This multi-million pound investment and partnership with WrightBus will speed up the transition to a zero-emission fleet across the UK," stated Go Ahead Chief Executive Matt Carney, underlining the strategic significance of the move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024