Vietnam and France Forge Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

During Vietnamese President To Lam's visit to Paris, Vietnam and France upgraded their relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership." This highlights Vietnam's significant role in global supply chains. Presidents Lam and Macron discussed enhancing cooperation in security, defense, and expanding into areas like aerospace, AI, and transport infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:50 IST
Vietnam and France have elevated their diplomatic relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership," marking a significant milestone during Vietnamese President To Lam's visit to Paris. This development reflects Vietnam's enhanced role as a crucial component in global supply chains, a testament to its "bamboo diplomacy" approach.

In a joint statement following the diplomatic upgrade, Presidents Lam and Macron emphasized the importance of strengthening security and defense cooperation. They also explored prospects in new sectors such as aerospace, artificial intelligence, and airport transport infrastructure, promising to bolster bilateral ties.

Vietnam's elevated status now places it alongside countries like the United States, China, and India as key partners. Trade between Vietnam and France reached $3.4 billion in the year's first eight months, reflecting a 6.9% increase, as per official data. This partnership is poised to drive further economic growth and cooperation.

