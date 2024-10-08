Left Menu

Phantom Costs: The Hidden Suspicion Behind Generous Offers

New research uncovers how people often reject overly generous economic offers due to imagined 'phantom costs.' Experiments reveal that when a deal seems too good, individuals suspect hidden dangers or costs. This behavior spans different countries and situations, reflecting complex psychological decision-making beyond pure economics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Christchurch | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:57 IST
In a recent study, researchers explored the fascinating world of economic decision-making, revealing that people often turn down overly generous offers due to 'phantom costs'—the hidden risks imagined in seemingly too-good-to-be-true deals. The study highlights the complex interplay between economic and psychological factors in decision-making.

The research involved 4,205 participants across the United States and Iran, testing reactions to different offers. From job wages to flight prices, people showed a consistent pattern of suspicion, often concocting elaborate imaginary scenarios like poisoning or criminal activities tied to high-value offers.

The findings suggest businesses must carefully balance their offers. By providing clear and logical explanations for good deals—like seasonal sales—companies can mitigate concerns over phantom costs, while highlighting their value transparency to customers.

