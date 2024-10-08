IndoSpace Invests Rs 4,500 Crore in Tamil Nadu Logistics Parks
IndoSpace plans to invest up to Rs 4,500 crore in new logistics and warehouse parks in Tamil Nadu, aiming to boost its manufacturing sector presence. The investment is set to create over 8,000 jobs and support global OEMs like Hyundai and Foxconn, reinforcing Tamil Nadu's industrial infrastructure.
IndoSpace, a leading logistics parks operator, announced its ambitious plan to invest up to Rs 4,500 crore in new logistics and warehouse parks across Tamil Nadu. This strategic move aims at bolstering its presence in the manufacturing sector.
Previously, IndoSpace committed Rs 2,000 crore to the state's logistics industry, cementing its role as a significant player in Tamil Nadu's economic landscape. The region continues to attract global OEMs, with companies including Hyundai and Foxconn expanding their footprint significantly.
This investment is projected to create over 8,000 jobs, significantly enhancing Tamil Nadu's manufacturing ecosystem. IndoSpace currently boasts 15 Grade A parks, serving 66 tenants across automotive, electronics, and logistics sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
