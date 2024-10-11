SRM University-AP Embarks on Historic Everest Base Camp Expedition

SRM University-AP commenced a groundbreaking expedition to the Everest Base Camp on October 12, 2024, marking India's first such venture by a private university. Led by Sidharth Tripathy, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the 15-day journey involves 18 students and faculty aiming to conquer the base camp's majestic height of 17,598 ft.

The expedition, flagged off by university officials, underscores the institution's commitment to developing a risk-taking and innovative mindset among its students. 'In today's fast-paced world, entrepreneurship requires one to navigate challenges and risks fearlessly,' emphasized Tripathy. The trek, spanning 134 km from Kathmandu to the base camp, aims to inculcate essential leadership skills and camaraderie.

Dr. R Premkumar, Registrar of SRM University-AP, encouraged participants to embrace this 'adventure of a lifetime,' which promises to teach teamwork and mutual support. Beyond academia, SRM University-AP remains dedicated to experiential projects that equip students with the crucial skills needed for the 21st century.

(With inputs from agencies.)