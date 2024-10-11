Wells Fargo Surpasses Q3 Profit Expectations Amid Economic Resilience

Wells Fargo reported a stronger-than-anticipated profit in the third quarter, buoyed by lower provisions for potential loan losses and stable interest income. The announcement led to a 6% increase in the bank's shares on Friday.

In a call with analysts, CEO Charlie Scharf attributed the solid performance to the strong U.S. economy, noting that inflation is easing, while the labor market remains robust, supporting consumer activity. However, Wells Fargo expects its net interest income (NII) to decline by 9% in 2024, a more pessimistic forecast than most analysts anticipated.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Santomassimo suggested that net interest income could eventually benefit from rate cuts as the bank would need to pay less to depositors to retain their funds. Despite these challenges, the bank's third-quarter earnings per share exceeded market estimates, and analysts maintain a positive outlook on Wells Fargo's future performance.

