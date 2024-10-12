Unlock Your Future: Apply Now for the Prime Minister's Internship
The Prime Minister Internship Scheme portal is now live, allowing candidates aged 21-24 to apply. With an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore, internships start on December 2. The program, announced in the Union Budget 2024, offers 12-month internships in India's top 500 companies, enhancing youth employability.
The dedicated portal for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme is now live, allowing eligible candidates aged between 21 and 24 to register. Internships will commence on December 2, with a project cost of Rs 800 crore, involving placements in India's top 500 companies for one year.
According to the corporate affairs ministry's announcement on social media platform X, this initiative seeks to transform youth employability through skill enhancement. Initially unveiled in the Union Budget 2024 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the scheme operates via the online portal www.pminternship.mca.gov.in.
The portal facilitates Aadhaar-based registration and offers tools for efficient access to internships. Since last week, it has listed over 80,000 opportunities across 24 sectors, promising Rs 5,000 monthly financial aid and a Rs 6,000 one-time grant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
