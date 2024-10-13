Tribute to a Pioneer: Honoring Madhusudhan Khambete

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has unveiled a bust of the late Madhusudhan Khambete, the influential founder of the Thane Small Scale Industries Association and Chamber of Small Industry Association. The tribute commended Khambete's pivotal role in boosting the region's small scale sector.

During the unveiling event on Friday, Shinde addressed the continued commitment of his administration to support entrepreneurs, emphasizing the goal of fostering large-scale employment opportunities across Maharashtra.

Khambete, affectionately known as Appasaheb, was a staunch advocate for the rights of small scale industries, consistently highlighting the challenges they encountered. His enduring legacy continues to inspire industry stakeholders, Shinde remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)