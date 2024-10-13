Derailed Plans: Unforeseen Disruption on Western Railway

On Sunday afternoon, two coaches of an otherwise empty local train derailed while entering a car shed from Mumbai Central, impacting the Western Railway's operations. According to officials, no injuries were reported due to the train being empty when the incident occurred around 12:10 pm.

The derailment significantly disrupted suburban railway services, particularly blocking the slow track towards Dadar. Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, stated that while this track was obstructed, efforts were made to divert trains to a fast line between Churchgate and Mumbai Central to ensure continued service.

Despite these measures, at least 60 services were canceled, and several others faced delays. It took three-and-a-half hours to re-rail the coaches, which had been obstructing the track leading to the Mahalaxmi carshed. Services on the down slow line resumed around 5:35 pm, following the restoration efforts.

