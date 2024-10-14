Telecoming Partners with The Movement Empire to Bring On-Demand Fitness Content to SA

Sportech Company Expands Home Fitness Offerings Through Strategic Partnership

Telecoming, a leading sportech company specializing in mobile experiences for sports and entertainment, has announced a strategic partnership with The Movement Empire, the world's most immersive online exercise platform. This collaboration will allow Telecoming to distribute The Movement Empire’s premium on-demand workout content through major mobile operators in South Africa, further strengthening Telecoming's presence in the region, where it has been operating since 2015.

The Movement Empire is renowned for its diverse range of online bodyweight workouts, which cater to users of all fitness levels. Their offerings include low-impact, reduced-intensity exercises, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and yoga-inspired sessions. These workouts are designed to inspire users to lead active and healthy lives, requiring no equipment and making fitness accessible to all.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Telecoming’s strategy to enhance its sportech offerings in South Africa, particularly within the home fitness sector. By integrating The Movement Empire’s content into its services, Telecoming reaffirms its commitment to the South African market and its focus on delivering locally relevant, high-quality digital content.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Movement Empire, a brand that shares our vision for innovation in sports and fitness content. This collaboration is a significant step forward in Telecoming’s strategy to enhance our sportech offerings in South Africa. We believe that Movement Empire’s dynamic content will be highly appreciated by users across the country,” said Roberto Monge, Chief Business Officer at Telecoming.

Ben Wagner, CEO of The Movement Empire, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We appreciate Telecoming's trust in The Movement Empire and look forward to bringing our immersive fitness content at scale to a South African audience through their strong mobile distribution network. This partnership allows us to reach more individuals who are eager to embrace a healthier lifestyle, and we couldn't be more excited about the possibilities ahead."

Since entering the South African market in 2015, Telecoming has continually adapted its services to meet the evolving needs and preferences of local users. This new agreement not only expands Telecoming’s content portfolio but also contributes to the growth of the South African digital ecosystem by offering users easy access to top-tier sports and fitness content. Through this partnership, both companies aim to inspire more South Africans to adopt healthier, more active lifestyles.