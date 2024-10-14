Italy's Controversial Migrant Plan Faces Legal Challenges

Italy has embarked on a contentious initiative, transferring a group of migrants to Albania aboard a navy vessel, according to a source familiar with the matter. The plan has sparked debate as it seeks to process thousands of asylum-seekers outside Italian borders.

Giorgia Meloni's government has constructed two reception centers in Albania, representing the first instance of a European Union member state diverting migrants to a non-EU country. This effort aims to curb irregularly arriving migrants. The source indicated the navy ship Libra departed from near Lampedusa with a group of migrants recently rescued at sea.

These migrants, all men from countries designated as safe by Italy, will undergo expedited border checks. However, a recent European Court of Justice ruling may pose a challenge, potentially complicating Italy's plans by questioning the criteria for declaring a country safe. Experts suggest the ruling could hinder the dispatch of migrants to Albania if judicial objections arise.

