Driving Change: Gadkari Urges Auto Industry to Embrace Ethanol Fuels
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari encouraged automobile manufacturers to promote ethanol and flex fuels. In a meeting with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, he highlighted Brazil's success with these fuels and discussed their potential to reduce pollution, lower fuel costs, and benefit farmers while promoting self-reliance.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) to explore innovative strategies that would make ethanol and flex fuels more popular among the Indian public.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari presided over a key review meeting at Transport Bhawan, where discussions centered on the industry's readiness for adopting this alternative fuel technology.
During the interaction, Gadkari emphasized Brazil's effective integration of such fuels into its transportation system and engaged in an enriching discussion on how a shift to biofuels could make India more self-reliant, decrease pollution, and cut down on fossil fuel imports while benefiting farmers and offering consumers cheaper fuel options.
