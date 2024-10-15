Driving Change: Gadkari Urges Auto Industry to Embrace Ethanol Fuels

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) to explore innovative strategies that would make ethanol and flex fuels more popular among the Indian public.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari presided over a key review meeting at Transport Bhawan, where discussions centered on the industry's readiness for adopting this alternative fuel technology.

During the interaction, Gadkari emphasized Brazil's effective integration of such fuels into its transportation system and engaged in an enriching discussion on how a shift to biofuels could make India more self-reliant, decrease pollution, and cut down on fossil fuel imports while benefiting farmers and offering consumers cheaper fuel options.

(With inputs from agencies.)