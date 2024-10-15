Italy's Bold Asylum Strategy: Migration Redefined

Italy is pioneering a new approach to handling asylum requests, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Tuesday. Migrants will be sent to third countries for processing, starting with a group heading to Albania. This initiative aims to efficiently evaluate asylum eligibility while safeguarding borders, according to the government.

The controversial plan has begun with 16 migrants en route to Albania by Italian navy ship. Italy asserts that only men from 'safe' countries are chosen for this process, reducing their likelihood of receiving asylum. Meloni hailed the move as innovative and aligned with European principles.

Critics, including human rights organizations, remain skeptical, arguing that the plan prioritizes border security over human rights. Despite the backlash, the government maintains the initiative is necessary to address Italy’s overburdened asylum system. The agreement with Albania has a five-year span, allowing up to 36,000 migrants annually.

