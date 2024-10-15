Left Menu

HCL Technologies Surges as Profits Soar and Growth Guidance Raises

HCL Technologies reported a 10.51% rise in net profit for the September quarter, FY25, boosting its shares. The firm also raised its revenue growth guidance after a robust performance. Net profit reached Rs 4,235 crore, up from Rs 3,832 crore the previous year, with revenue increasing to Rs 28,862 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
HCL Technologies' shares saw a significant bump on Tuesday, climbing nearly 1% after the company unveiled a 10.51% surge in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY25.

The stock closed at Rs 1,870.05, up 0.76% on BSE, marking a 52-week high during the session at Rs 1,882.05. On NSE, it ended 0.54% higher at Rs 1,866, touching a peak of Rs 1,882.75 during the day.

Driven by better-than-expected outcomes, HCLTech raised the lower boundary of its growth guidance to 3.5-5% year-on-year, up from the previous 3-5% range set earlier. CEO C Vijayakumar attributed this confidence to solid performance in Q2, where revenue rose by 8.21% to Rs 28,862 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

