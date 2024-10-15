HCL Technologies Surges as Profits Soar and Growth Guidance Raises

HCL Technologies' shares saw a significant bump on Tuesday, climbing nearly 1% after the company unveiled a 10.51% surge in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY25.

The stock closed at Rs 1,870.05, up 0.76% on BSE, marking a 52-week high during the session at Rs 1,882.05. On NSE, it ended 0.54% higher at Rs 1,866, touching a peak of Rs 1,882.75 during the day.

Driven by better-than-expected outcomes, HCLTech raised the lower boundary of its growth guidance to 3.5-5% year-on-year, up from the previous 3-5% range set earlier. CEO C Vijayakumar attributed this confidence to solid performance in Q2, where revenue rose by 8.21% to Rs 28,862 crore.

