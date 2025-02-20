Left Menu

Indian Corporates Rebound: Q3FY25 Marks Turnaround in Growth

Indian companies have rebounded in Q3FY25 after two quarters of negative EBITDA growth, says SBI. Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT reported notable increases, reflecting stronger operational performance. Consumer sentiment and decreased inflation expectations fuel demand-led growth, suggesting a sustainable economic upturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:59 IST
Indian Corporates Rebound: Q3FY25 Marks Turnaround in Growth
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a marked reversal of fortunes, Indian companies have shown a solid recovery in the third quarter of the financial year 2025, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI). The report underscores a positive trend in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), highlighting improved margins across various sectors.

The data reveals that approximately 4,000 publicly listed companies experienced a revenue growth of 6.2 percent in Q3FY25 compared to the same period last year. More significantly, EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT) increased by around 11 percent and 12 percent respectively, indicating stronger operational performance.

Excluding the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors, revenue growth was recorded at 5 percent while PAT saw a 9 percent rise. This broad-based recovery suggests a promising turnaround in EBITDA growth, with companies that experienced negative growth in the previous quarters now reporting a 5 percent increase.

Aggregate EBITDA margin improved by 44 basis points, reaching 14.84 percent in Q3FY25 from 14.4 percent in the preceding quarter. Corporate gross value added (GVA) also noted an improvement, rising by 300 basis points year-on-year to 9.55 percent. The report attributes the resurgence in corporate earnings to improved consumer sentiments, alongside a slowdown in household inflation expectations, fostering higher discretionary spending and demand-led growth.

Stabilizing consumer confidence, previously a concern, and increased optimism about global economic trends and long-term growth prospects are expected to bolster sustainable economic expansion. The positive earnings trajectory in Q3FY25 places Indian companies in a favorable position for continued growth in upcoming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025