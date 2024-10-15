Left Menu

Adani's Ambitious Expansion: Transforming Thiruvananthapuram Airport by 2027

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd plans a Rs 1,300 crore investment to expand Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by 2027. The project, named 'Project Anantha', aims to boost passenger capacity by over 370% and enhance infrastructure to reflect Kerala's cultural heritage. The revamped facilities will include new terminals, a plaza, a hotel, and upgraded logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd has announced a major Rs 1,300 crore investment aimed at expanding Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by 2027. Dubbed 'Project Anantha', the initiative was unveiled at the TRV Growth Conclave, promising substantial enhancements to cater to growing passenger numbers and demands.

The airport's current capacity of 3.2 million passengers annually will rise significantly to accommodate nearly 12 million travelers post-expansion. The new terminal will incorporate traditional Kerala architectural elements, complete with cascading steps and terraced levels, offering a unique aesthetic driven by the region's cultural ethos.

Additional features will include a plaza, hotel, upgraded administrative spaces, enhanced parking, a cutting-edge Air Traffic Control tower, an international cargo complex, and remote check-in services. This expansion marks a crucial development for Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, under Adani's management since October 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

