Adani's Ambitious Expansion: Transforming Thiruvananthapuram Airport by 2027

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd has announced a major Rs 1,300 crore investment aimed at expanding Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by 2027. Dubbed 'Project Anantha', the initiative was unveiled at the TRV Growth Conclave, promising substantial enhancements to cater to growing passenger numbers and demands.

The airport's current capacity of 3.2 million passengers annually will rise significantly to accommodate nearly 12 million travelers post-expansion. The new terminal will incorporate traditional Kerala architectural elements, complete with cascading steps and terraced levels, offering a unique aesthetic driven by the region's cultural ethos.

Additional features will include a plaza, hotel, upgraded administrative spaces, enhanced parking, a cutting-edge Air Traffic Control tower, an international cargo complex, and remote check-in services. This expansion marks a crucial development for Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, under Adani's management since October 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)