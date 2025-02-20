Kerala's Startup Controversy: A Clash of Perspectives

In Kerala, a heated debate unfolds over Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's article, which commends the entrepreneurial expansion under the Left Front government. V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, criticized the government, calling the startup growth figures 'inflated'.

Satheesan's statements alluded to recent changes in MSME definitions, which have impacted the statistics across states. He argued that the figures cited in Tharoor's article, supported by global startup ecosystem and national business ease reports, don't accurately reflect the situation in Kerala, raising concerns within the Congress party.

Despite attempts to downplay the issue, the ongoing controversy has underscored internal divisions within Congress, particularly concerning the portrayal of the Left government's achievements in Kerala. Tharoor's positive evaluation of the LDF's handling of entrepreneurship, amidst opposition claims of inflated data, continues to stir dissatisfaction among party members.

