Kerala's Startup Controversy: A Clash of Perspectives
A debate ignites in Kerala as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's article praising the state's entrepreneurial growth under Left rule faces criticism. Opposition leader V D Satheesan challenges the data, arguing the figures are inflated. The controversy underscores internal tensions within Congress and raises questions on Kerala's startup narrative.
In Kerala, a heated debate unfolds over Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's article, which commends the entrepreneurial expansion under the Left Front government. V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, criticized the government, calling the startup growth figures 'inflated'.
Satheesan's statements alluded to recent changes in MSME definitions, which have impacted the statistics across states. He argued that the figures cited in Tharoor's article, supported by global startup ecosystem and national business ease reports, don't accurately reflect the situation in Kerala, raising concerns within the Congress party.
Despite attempts to downplay the issue, the ongoing controversy has underscored internal divisions within Congress, particularly concerning the portrayal of the Left government's achievements in Kerala. Tharoor's positive evaluation of the LDF's handling of entrepreneurship, amidst opposition claims of inflated data, continues to stir dissatisfaction among party members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
