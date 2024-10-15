Left Menu

CMPDI and Tidal Wave Showcase 5G Technology Innovations in Mining at India Mobile Congress 2024

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:23 IST
5G technology offers real-time communication, enabling remote monitoring and control in challenging environments. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

CMPDI (Central Mine Planning and Design Institute) is collaborating with Tidal Wave Pvt Ltd. to highlight the transformative impact of 5G technology on the mining industry at the India Mobile Congress 2024 (IMC 2024), taking place from October 15-18, 2024, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The exhibition comes on the heels of the event's inauguration by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Transforming the Mining Landscape

At the event, Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India Limited, Shri P.M. Prasad, was the first visitor to CMPDI's stall, where he was joined by CMD of CMPDI, Shri Manoj Kumar, and other senior officials. The showcase features 13 innovative use cases demonstrating how 5G technology enhances safety, efficiency, and operational precision in mining operations:

5G Network Infrastructure

Mission Critical Communication (MCX)

5G-Enabled Remote Drone Operations

5G Camera with AI-Enabled Video Analytics

5G IoT Environmental Sensors

5G IoT Machinery Sensors

Backward Compatibility with Legacy Devices using CPE

5G-Enabled Automated Drilling Operations

AI-Enabled Traffic Control System

5G-Enabled Slope Stability Radar System

AR with 5G-Enabled Remote Maintenance Support

5G C-V2X Based Collision Avoidance System

Digital Twin of Load Haul Dum Operations

5G Technology: The Future of Mining

5G technology offers real-time communication, enabling remote monitoring and control in challenging environments. By surpassing traditional wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi and Tetra, 5G facilitates seamless automation and risk reduction, paving the way for future-ready mining operations.

Previous Demonstrations and Future Potential

The Coal Ministry previously showcased successful 5G technology applications, including drones, AI-powered cameras, Vehicle Tracking Systems (VTS), and mission-critical voice and video communications, at the Amlohri Open Cast Mine (OCP) of Northern Coalfields Limited during IMC 2023. CMPDI played a key role in deploying India’s first private 5G network in coal mining at Amlohri OCP, demonstrating its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency and safety in the sector.

With these advancements, CMPDI and Tidal Wave Pvt Ltd. are setting the stage for a revolution in the mining industry, emphasizing the essential role of 5G technology in achieving a more efficient and safer mining environment.

