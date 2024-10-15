Hoax Bomb Threat Grounds Air India Express Flight, Triggers Security Measures

An Air India Express flight from Ayodhya to Bengaluru faced significant delays on Tuesday after a hoax bomb threat, according to officials.

Vinod Kumar, director of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, confirmed the emergency response following a threat that emerged from an unverified social media account, triggering a coordinated security protocol.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-Max 8 carrying 132 passengers, landed safely. Authorities successfully cleared the threat after rigorous checks, and the flight eventually departed for Bengaluru following a three-hour delay.

