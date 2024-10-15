Boeing's Financial Maneuver: Raising Billions Amid Crisis

Boeing took significant financial measures on Tuesday, unveiling plans to raise up to $25 billion through a combination of stock and debt offerings, complemented by a $10 billion credit agreement with major lenders. This decision comes amidst ongoing production challenges and regulatory hurdles.

The company is currently facing disruptions in the production of its popular 737 MAX jet, compounded by a strike involving thousands of union workers. Despite securing a new credit facility with major banks, Boeing has yet to utilize this reserve to meet its pressing liquidity needs.

While some industry analysts regard these financial moves as wise steps to bolster Boeing's liquidity, skepticism remains regarding the company's short-term financial health. Analyst Nick Cunningham noted the vagueness of the announcement might indicate underlying difficulties in the company's financing operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)