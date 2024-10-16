Boeing Faces Turbulence: Workers Rally for Fair Wages Amid Strikes

Boeing factory workers staged a large rally in Seattle, intensifying demands for a better wage deal and increasing pressure on new CEO Kelly Ortberg amidst an ongoing strike. The strike, involving about 33,000 unionized workers, began on September 13 and has notably affected the production of Boeing's 737 MAX models.

The employees demand a 40% wage increase over four years and improved pensions, rejecting Boeing's recent offer of a 30% raise. The company faces financial strain, announcing plans for stock and debt offerings totaling up to $25 billion over the next three years. The striking workers demonstrated their resolve with chants for improved pensions.

In response to the labor tensions, Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su and U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal have intervened. Jayapal criticized Boeing for prioritizing executive bonuses over worker pay. Boeing's shares saw a slight increase, but the strike continues to pose challenges for the company's production and financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)