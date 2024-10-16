Left Menu

Air India Bomb Scare: Passengers Rescued by Canadian Air Force

A Canadian Air Force aircraft transported 191 passengers from an Air India flight diverted to Iqaluit airport due to a bomb threat. Originally en route to Chicago, the Boeing 777 had to make an emergency landing. All 211 passengers and crew are safe and on their way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:32 IST
Air India Bomb Scare: Passengers Rescued by Canadian Air Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Canadian Air Force aircraft has successfully transported 191 passengers of an Air India flight from Iqaluit airport to Chicago. The incident occurred over 18 hours after the flight was diverted due to a bomb threat.

Initially, the Air India flight AI127, comprising 211 individuals including crew, had to be re-routed to Iqaluit in Canada on October 15. The passengers are now en route to their destination in Chicago, according to Air India's recent statement.

Air India expressed gratitude to Canadian authorities and Iqaluit airport officials for their cooperation during this unexpected disruption. The aircraft made an emergency landing as a precaution, but no harmful elements were discovered. Notably, at least 10 other Indian flights encountered similar threats recently, resulting in thorough security checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024