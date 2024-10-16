Air India Bomb Scare: Passengers Rescued by Canadian Air Force
A Canadian Air Force aircraft transported 191 passengers from an Air India flight diverted to Iqaluit airport due to a bomb threat. Originally en route to Chicago, the Boeing 777 had to make an emergency landing. All 211 passengers and crew are safe and on their way.
- Country:
- India
A Canadian Air Force aircraft has successfully transported 191 passengers of an Air India flight from Iqaluit airport to Chicago. The incident occurred over 18 hours after the flight was diverted due to a bomb threat.
Initially, the Air India flight AI127, comprising 211 individuals including crew, had to be re-routed to Iqaluit in Canada on October 15. The passengers are now en route to their destination in Chicago, according to Air India's recent statement.
Air India expressed gratitude to Canadian authorities and Iqaluit airport officials for their cooperation during this unexpected disruption. The aircraft made an emergency landing as a precaution, but no harmful elements were discovered. Notably, at least 10 other Indian flights encountered similar threats recently, resulting in thorough security checks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Air Force Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Bihar
IAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing during Flood Relief in Bihar
IAF copter makes emergency landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, all occupants including pilot safe: Officials.
Indian Air Force Helicopter's Emergency Landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Indian Air Force Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing During Flood Relief Operation in Bihar