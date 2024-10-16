MOTORGLAZE Unveils Cutting-edge Car Detailing Studio in Chembur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: MOTORGLAZE, a leading name in the car care industry, has inaugurated its new cutting-edge facility in Chembur, promising to redefine the vehicle detailing experience for its customers.

The studio, equipped with the latest technology and premium eco-friendly products, provides customized packages and a comprehensive range of services, including interior and exterior detailing, ceramic coatings, and paint protection. MOTORGLAZE prides itself on the unmatched quality of its Indian-made products that cater specifically to the diverse climatic needs of Indian vehicles.

The grand event was attended by celebrities, including Arun Bakshi, Dilip Sen, Comedian VIP, and Mahima Gupta, emphasizing the studio's status in the industry. Special introductory offers are available, inviting customers to experience the unparalleled service MOTORGLAZE offers.

