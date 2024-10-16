TECNO POP 9 5G: Festive Offers on a Trendsetting Smartphone

The TECNO POP 9 5G, following a triumphant debut, makes a comeback with enticing festive offers in sync with the celebration season. Aiming to democratize 5G technology, TECNO's offering packs a punch with a 48MP Sony AI camera and includes segment-first features like 5G with NFC. This chic device is affordably accessible via an EMI of just Rs 2,833 per month for a period of three months, courtesy of a No-Cost EMI plan linked with various banking entities on Amazon. Crafted with Generation Alpha, college goers, and fashion-forward individuals in mind, the POP 9 5G is available in eye-catching hues such as Midnight Shadow and Aurora Cloud. Its package also features two bespoke mobile skins, letting users customize their phone aesthetic.

The standout 48MP Sony AI camera brings each picture to life, delivering unparalleled clarity whether you're capturing memorable moments or indulging in selfies. It embraces intelligent AI enhancements ensuring every shot is vivid and vibrant. Completing the tech-savvy package, the POP 9's pioneering 5G with NFC caters to youth desiring lightning-speed connections, seamless mobile transactions, and instant data exchanges.

Built on the robust MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the POP 9 5G promises enduring performance free from lagging, suitable for gaming, multitasking, or browsing for over four years. This festive spell, TECNO launches the 8GB + 64GB version priced at Rs 2,833 monthly for under three months (total Rs 8,499), and the 8GB + 128GB model for Rs 2,999 monthly, tallying Rs 8,999. With these lucrative bundles, now is the ideal moment to leap onto the 5G bandwagon and elevate your smartphone experience.

