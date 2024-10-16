Chhattisgarh Kickstarts Massive Paddy Procurement Drive

The Chhattisgarh government will begin purchasing paddy from farmers at a support price starting November 14, according to officials. The plan was approved during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur.

The policy for paddy procurement and custom milling for the Kharif marketing year 2024-25 was ratified, setting a procurement period from November 14 to January 31 next year. The state aims to acquire 160 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, detailed officials. Registration through the Integrated Farmers Portal continues until October 31, with a provision to purchase 4.02 lakh bundles of new jute gunny bags made to meet the requirement of about eight lakh bundles.

On a different note, the cabinet resolved to withdraw 49 court cases linked to political agitations, per a sub-committee's recommendation. Moreover, the council also approved an investment incentive package targeting steel downstream projects, ethanol units, and cement industries within the core sector as part of the state's Industrial Policy 2019-24.

