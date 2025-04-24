US Officials Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Stand in Solidarity with India
US officials and lawmakers deplored the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing solidarity with India. They called for bringing the attackers to justice and expressed condolences to those affected. Top figures, including US President Donald Trump, condemned the violence, underscoring the need for unity against terrorism.
Following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, US officials and lawmakers have been vocal in condemning the violence, expressing their solidarity with India. US Attorney General Pamela Bondi posted on X that America stands with its dear friends in India against terrorism.
The attack, which left 26 people dead, mostly innocent tourists, has been condemned by various Senators and Representatives from New York to New Jersey. Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Brian Fitzpatrick expressed their condolences to the victims and their families, vowing to stand against acts of evil and hatred.
In response, India has moved to downgrade diplomatic relations with Pakistan over its cross-border links to the attack. World leaders including US President Donald Trump have also echoed their condemnation, stressing that such acts of terrorism must be met with justice and that unity is crucial in combating these threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
