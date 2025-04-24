Left Menu

India Suspends Indus Water Treaty Amid Rising Tensions

India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, demanding Pakistan stop supporting cross-border terrorism. The move comes after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir, raising concerns over water-sharing dynamics between the countries. The suspension allows India more freedom in utilizing river resources for domestic projects.

The Indian government has announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, citing reasons related to Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism. This decision follows a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, including tourists.

The Indus system, comprising the main river Indus and its tributaries, plays a crucial role in both Indian and Pakistani water systems. Under the suspension, India, an upper riparian country, will not be bound by the treaty's restrictions, potentially impacting projects like reservoir flushing, hydroelectric developments, and flood management.

Pradeep Kumar Saxena, former Indus Water Commissioner, suggests this could lead to the eventual termination of the treaty, a process supported by international law under certain conditions. Future negotiations and regional implications remain uncertain amid rising tensions between the two nations.

