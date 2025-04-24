Left Menu

Crusaders Coach Rob Penney's Playoff Focus: Ignoring Contract Talks to Aim for Victory

Rob Penney, coach of the Canterbury Crusaders, has postponed contract discussions to concentrate on leading the team to the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs. Despite a challenging start, Penney has steered the Crusaders to second place. His contract ends soon, but he remains committed to this season's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 08:23 IST
Crusaders Coach Rob Penney's Playoff Focus: Ignoring Contract Talks to Aim for Victory

Rob Penney, the Canterbury Crusaders coach, is shelving contract discussions to concentrate on the team's push for the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs. Crusaders' Chief Executive Colin Mansbridge noted that Penney remains focused on the team's current performance as they climb to second place, recovering from last year's ninth-place finish.

Penney's two-year contract will conclude at season's end, but he's prioritizing the team's success over negotiation talks. Chief Executive Mansbridge recounted how Penney preferred to avoid contract distractions until the season concludes. Penney remains deeply committed to advancing the team's prospects.

Having taken over from Scott Robertson, Penney faced challenges, including player injuries and departures. Despite initial struggles and pressure for change, Mansbridge supported Penney, who has brought the Crusaders back into contention. The coach's dedication and leadership have been evident as the team approaches playoffs, reflecting his commitment and sensitivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025