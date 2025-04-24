Crusaders Coach Rob Penney's Playoff Focus: Ignoring Contract Talks to Aim for Victory

Rob Penney, the Canterbury Crusaders coach, is shelving contract discussions to concentrate on the team's push for the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs. Crusaders' Chief Executive Colin Mansbridge noted that Penney remains focused on the team's current performance as they climb to second place, recovering from last year's ninth-place finish.

Penney's two-year contract will conclude at season's end, but he's prioritizing the team's success over negotiation talks. Chief Executive Mansbridge recounted how Penney preferred to avoid contract distractions until the season concludes. Penney remains deeply committed to advancing the team's prospects.

Having taken over from Scott Robertson, Penney faced challenges, including player injuries and departures. Despite initial struggles and pressure for change, Mansbridge supported Penney, who has brought the Crusaders back into contention. The coach's dedication and leadership have been evident as the team approaches playoffs, reflecting his commitment and sensitivity.

