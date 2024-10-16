Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats Disrupts Multiple Flights
In three days, 19 flights have faced hoax bomb threats, leading to several diversions and heightened security measures. The threats were primarily received via social media, affecting airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and others. Despite the disturbances, all passengers have disembarked safely.
- Country:
- India
The aviation industry is on high alert as a surge of hoax bomb threats has disrupted operations for multiple airlines. A total of 19 flights have been targeted over the past three days, leading to increased security measures and flight diversions.
Most notably, a Riyadh-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Muscat due to a bomb threat, and other affected airlines include SpiceJet, Akasa Air, Vistara, and Air India Express. The airline spokespersons have confirmed that all passengers were safely disembarked.
Authorities are actively investigating these threats, which were primarily communicated via social media. A parliamentary committee has taken up the issue, with officials emphasizing the sensitivity of ongoing investigations while assuring heightened security to prevent further incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DGCA Approves Landmark Merger of AIX Connect and Air India Express
Merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express is complete: Aviation regulator DGCA.
Air India Express Soars: AIX Connect Merger Fuels Ambitious Growth
DGCA Approves Merger of AIX Connect into Air India Express, Pioneers Seamless Integration
Air India Express and AIX Connect Finalize Merger, Retire 'I5' Code