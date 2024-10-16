Left Menu

Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats Disrupts Multiple Flights

In three days, 19 flights have faced hoax bomb threats, leading to several diversions and heightened security measures. The threats were primarily received via social media, affecting airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and others. Despite the disturbances, all passengers have disembarked safely.

Updated: 16-10-2024 19:44 IST
  • India

The aviation industry is on high alert as a surge of hoax bomb threats has disrupted operations for multiple airlines. A total of 19 flights have been targeted over the past three days, leading to increased security measures and flight diversions.

Most notably, a Riyadh-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Muscat due to a bomb threat, and other affected airlines include SpiceJet, Akasa Air, Vistara, and Air India Express. The airline spokespersons have confirmed that all passengers were safely disembarked.

Authorities are actively investigating these threats, which were primarily communicated via social media. A parliamentary committee has taken up the issue, with officials emphasizing the sensitivity of ongoing investigations while assuring heightened security to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

