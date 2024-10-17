North Korea Escalates Tensions with South Korea Through Constitutional Amendments
North Korea has officially designated South Korea as a 'hostile state,' amending its constitution and intensifying its separation efforts. By destroying parts of road and rail links, North Korea aims for a phased separation. The South's Unification Ministry condemns this and remains committed to peaceful reunification.
North Korea has amplified tensions by labeling South Korea a 'hostile state' following alterations to its constitution. The change aligns with leader Kim Jong Un's strategy to discard unification as a national goal.
The North's state-run KCNA reported that military forces demolished sections of road and railway links with the South as a 'legitimate action' based on the updated constitution. The extreme measures also aim at entirely blocking the North-South border.
South Korea has rebuffed the North's constitutional amendments, maintaining its commitment to peaceful reunification. Meanwhile, both countries blame each other for escalations, including recent allegations of airspace intrusions and military actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
