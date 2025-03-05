China’s Unyielding Push for Taiwan Reunification

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has reiterated China's strong commitment to reunification with Taiwan, highlighting the country's stance in the face of geopolitical tensions and military assertiveness. In remarks made on Wednesday, Li underscored opposition to outside interference, urging collaboration with the people of Taiwan to achieve national rejuvenation.

Li's statements come amid escalating military activities around Taiwan, which China views as its territory despite Taipei's opposing stance. In his recent work report to China's parliament, Li noted that China's approach to reunification would be firm, omitting the previously used term 'peaceful' from earlier strategies.

China refuted any separatism, underscoring its resistance to external politics with assurances of adhering to peaceful foreign policy principles. As it marks the 20th anniversary of its 'anti-secession' law, Beijing maintains it has the legal right to use force under specified conditions, though the law's details remain vague.

(With inputs from agencies.)