Left Menu

China’s Unyielding Push for Taiwan Reunification

Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasized China's commitment to reunification with Taiwan, amidst military pressure and geopolitical tensions. China vows to work with Taiwanese citizens to rejuvenate the nation while opposing external interference. The appeal to Taiwanese citizens marks a shift in rhetoric and strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 07:02 IST
China’s Unyielding Push for Taiwan Reunification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has reiterated China's strong commitment to reunification with Taiwan, highlighting the country's stance in the face of geopolitical tensions and military assertiveness. In remarks made on Wednesday, Li underscored opposition to outside interference, urging collaboration with the people of Taiwan to achieve national rejuvenation.

Li's statements come amid escalating military activities around Taiwan, which China views as its territory despite Taipei's opposing stance. In his recent work report to China's parliament, Li noted that China's approach to reunification would be firm, omitting the previously used term 'peaceful' from earlier strategies.

China refuted any separatism, underscoring its resistance to external politics with assurances of adhering to peaceful foreign policy principles. As it marks the 20th anniversary of its 'anti-secession' law, Beijing maintains it has the legal right to use force under specified conditions, though the law's details remain vague.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025