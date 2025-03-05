China's Reunification Push with Taiwan: A Renewed Agenda

In a significant shift in China's Taiwan policy, Chinese Premier Li Qiang declared the country's unwavering commitment to reunification with Taiwan, even removing 'peaceful' from prior narratives. This move underscores China's hardened stance amid growing geopolitical tensions.

In Li's latest work report to China's parliament, he emphasized the importance of collaborating with regular Taiwanese citizens to achieve the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This rhetoric contrasts with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's insistence on self-determination and offer for talks, which China has repeatedly ignored, labeling him a 'separatist.'

With the backdrop of rising U.S.-China tensions, including former President Donald Trump's tariff policies, China's opposition to 'external interference' in the Taiwan issue remains steadfast. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council refrained from immediate comment, highlighting China's focus on economic and U.S. relations. The anniversary of the 'anti-secession' law adds gravity to the ongoing narrative.

