China's Reunification Push with Taiwan: A Renewed Agenda

Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasizes the push for Taiwan's reunification with China, dropping 'peaceful' from the narrative. Despite geopolitical tensions and Taiwan's calls for dialogue, China remains firm on opposing separatist activities and external interference. Taiwan maintains its stance of self-determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 07:37 IST
In a significant shift in China's Taiwan policy, Chinese Premier Li Qiang declared the country's unwavering commitment to reunification with Taiwan, even removing 'peaceful' from prior narratives. This move underscores China's hardened stance amid growing geopolitical tensions.

In Li's latest work report to China's parliament, he emphasized the importance of collaborating with regular Taiwanese citizens to achieve the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This rhetoric contrasts with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's insistence on self-determination and offer for talks, which China has repeatedly ignored, labeling him a 'separatist.'

With the backdrop of rising U.S.-China tensions, including former President Donald Trump's tariff policies, China's opposition to 'external interference' in the Taiwan issue remains steadfast. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council refrained from immediate comment, highlighting China's focus on economic and U.S. relations. The anniversary of the 'anti-secession' law adds gravity to the ongoing narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

