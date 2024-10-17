Left Menu

Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of Mumbai-Bound Vistara Flight

A Vistara flight with 147 people aboard made an emergency landing in Mumbai after a bomb threat. The Boeing 787 arrived from Frankfurt, and passengers were safely disembarked. Authorities were notified promptly, and the aircraft was isolated for security checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 10:47 IST
Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of Mumbai-Bound Vistara Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Vistara flight en route from Frankfurt to Mumbai was forced to make an emergency landing early Wednesday due to a bomb threat, sources have revealed.

The Boeing 787 aircraft, with 134 passengers and 13 crew members, touched down safely at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 7.45 am. It was immediately directed to an isolation bay for stringent security inspections.

According to a statement from Vistara, the flight, number UK 028, faced a security alert after leaving Frankfurt on Tuesday. Authorities were swiftly informed, and all passengers were safely evacuated. The airline is cooperating fully with the security agencies conducting the necessary checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

