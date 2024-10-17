Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of Mumbai-Bound Vistara Flight

A Vistara flight en route from Frankfurt to Mumbai was forced to make an emergency landing early Wednesday due to a bomb threat, sources have revealed.

The Boeing 787 aircraft, with 134 passengers and 13 crew members, touched down safely at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 7.45 am. It was immediately directed to an isolation bay for stringent security inspections.

According to a statement from Vistara, the flight, number UK 028, faced a security alert after leaving Frankfurt on Tuesday. Authorities were swiftly informed, and all passengers were safely evacuated. The airline is cooperating fully with the security agencies conducting the necessary checks.

