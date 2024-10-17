Empowering Futures: Npoint Menswear's Heartfelt Contribution in Hindupur

In a commendable initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) collaborated with Npoint Menswear to host a charity event at the Anganvadi School in Hindupur, India, orchestrating the distribution of vital educational supplies to needy children. The event, led by Vaseeq Almas of Npoint Menswear, aimed to inspire and equip underprivileged children with necessary tools for their educational journey.

On the day of the event, a team of volunteers, including Vaseeq Almas, Dadapeer, Parmesha, Farook, Aejaz, Arfat, Innayat, Anil, and Fouzia, arrived at Melapur Circle's Anganvadi School. They actively participated in distributing backpacks, books, geometry boxes, and other stationery while engaging with the children through various activities. "Seeing the excitement and happiness in the children's eyes was incredibly moving," said Almas.

Reflecting on the event's success, Almas expressed the importance of these contributions in impacting education positively. The day included cricket matches and meals, fostering a spirit of fun and community support. Both the volunteers and school representatives acknowledged the significant impact of the distribution on the children's enthusiasm towards learning, underscoring the lasting influence of such philanthropic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)