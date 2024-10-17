Left Menu

Digital India Innovation Zone: Showcasing Technological Marvels at IMC 2024

At the India Mobile Congress 2024, the 'Digital India Innovation Zone' pavilion, set up by the National e-Governance Division, showcases India's advancements in Digital Public Infrastructure. Highlighted innovations include Aadhaar, UPI, and eSanjeevani, with interactive displays for hands-on experiences, aiming to enhance governance, business, and living standards.

Digital India Experience Zone at India Mobile Congress 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi (Photo - MeitY). Image Credit: ANI
The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has established a prominent pavilion, named the 'Digital India Innovation Zone,' at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. According to MeitY's announcement on Thursday, the pavilion provides delegates with hands-on experiences with India's diverse Digital Public Infrastructure, showcasing significant strides in technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 8th edition of IMC at Bharat Mandapam during the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024. He also toured the exhibitions at the event, including MeitY's pavilion, which underscores key digital initiatives like DigiLocker, Aadhaar, UPI, and eSanjeevani.

Organizations such as C-DAC, NIXI, and SAMEER have set up booths to highlight their contributions to India's digital expansion. Visitors can explore live services at the UMANG booth, engage with DigiLocker's digital document storage game, and experience UPI's 'Scan & Pay' feature. The ONDC stall demonstrates its e-commerce impact through real-time presentations.

Through this pavilion, MeitY aims to acquaint global stakeholders with scalable projects that improve Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business, and Ease of Governance. Features include Digital India BHASHINI's 'Baatcheet' translation app and eSanjeevani's telemedicine center. Aadhaar presents its face authentication solution, while NIXI emphasizes a multilingual internet with the .bhaart domain.

Additionally, CDAC exhibits advancements in 5G technology, and SAMEER's display features 6G innovations, healthcare technology, and climate research. This initiative aims to educate the world about India's scalable advancements enhancing governance, business, and everyday life. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

