Hyundai Motor India IPO Draws Heavy Institutional Demand Despite Retail Hesitance
Hyundai Motor India's $3.3 billion IPO was oversubscribed by over two times, driven by institutional investors, while retail interest lagged due to pricing concerns. Set to be India's largest IPO of 2024, the offering marked a significant moment in the country's rising equity capital market this year.
Hyundai Motor India's groundbreaking $3.3 billion IPO exceeded expectations as institutional investors swarmed the offering, despite noticeable retail hesitance caused by pricing concerns. The resulting oversubscription was more than double, signaling robust demand for the country's largest IPO this year.
Closing at $5.51 billion in bids, the IPO drew significant attention, particularly from institutions bidding seven times over their reserved shares. Meanwhile, the retail section saw a mere 50% subscription rate, indicating their cautious stance on the pricing strategy, as notably pointed out by market expert Arun Kejriwal.
Set to price shares at 1,960 rupees, Hyundai aims for a $19 billion market valuation. The IPO also highlights a booming trend in India's equity markets, with more than 260 companies raising over $9 billion, surpassing previous records. The Hyundai shares are expected to commence trading on October 22.
(With inputs from agencies.)
