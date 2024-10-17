Left Menu

Ceat Reports Q2 Profit Dip Despite Record Revenue Surge

Tyre maker Ceat's profit declined 42% to Rs 121 crore in Q2 2024 due to higher commodity prices, despite record revenue. Revenue increased to Rs 3,304 crore, driven by replacement and international markets. Ceat's debt rose by Rs 280 crore, partially due to increased raw material inventory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:45 IST
Ceat Reports Q2 Profit Dip Despite Record Revenue Surge
  • Country:
  • India

Tyre manufacturer Ceat announced on Thursday a 42% decline in its consolidated profit after tax, recording Rs 121 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024. This drop is largely attributed to the rise in commodity prices, despite achieving record revenue levels.

For the same quarter last year, the company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 208 crore. However, revenues from operations rose to Rs 3,304 crore from Rs 3,053 crore year-on-year, according to Ceat's regulatory filing. On a standalone basis, the company's PAT was Rs 136.5 crore, down from Rs 199 crore in the prior year's corresponding period.

Managing Director and CEO Arnab Banerjee highlighted that the robust performance in replacement and international sectors fueled the company's highest-ever revenue. However, increased commodity prices impacted margins despite selective price hikes. CFO Kumar Subbiah noted a Rs 280-crore rise in debt, influenced by higher raw material inventory and dividend distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024