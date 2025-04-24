Trump Tightens Reins on Colleges: A Bold Move to End 'Wokeness'

Former President Donald Trump has intensified his critique of American higher education, targeting colleges and their accrediting agencies in a bid to dismantle what he describes as 'woke' diversity and inclusion efforts.

On Wednesday, multiple executive actions were signed to tighten regulations surrounding colleges' financial relationships with foreign entities, specifically aiming at countries like China.

The White House claims these measures are vital to end foreign exploitation and emphasizes a need for reform in the college accreditation industry, by challenging existing policies and promoting a focus on educational outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)